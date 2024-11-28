POLITICS
1 min read
Somalia's Jubaland cuts ties with federal government
This announcement comes a day after a court in Mogadishu issued an arrest warrant for Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe.
00:00
Somalia's Jubaland cuts ties with federal government
"Jubaland declared that it would not recognise the constitutional amendments and election reforms passed by both houses of the Somali parliament." / AFP
November 28, 2024

Somalia's southern state of Jubaland has announced that it has severed ties with the federal government.

The announcement came on Thursday after regional Cabinet ministers held a meeting in Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland.

The regional state, which has long been at odds with the federal government, accused Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of power abuse and violating the constitution.

Jubaland declared that it would not recognise the constitutional amendments and election reforms passed by both houses of the Somali parliament earlier this year.

"The Jubaland Government has a constitutional obligation to protect, preserve, and promote the unity and solidarity of its people," said a statement issued after the meeting.

RECOMMENDED

It called for prioritising peace and working "towards saving the fragile statehood and state-building process."

This announcement comes a day after a court in Somalia's capital Mogadishu issued an arrest warrant for Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe.

The warrant accused Madobe of posing a threat to Somalia's unity.

On Saturday, Somalia's parliament passed a bill on election reforms, moving to universal suffrage after decades of a clan-based voting system – changes that have been rejected by both Jubaland and Puntland.

Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North