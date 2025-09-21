Britain, Canada and Australia recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a coordinated move borne out of frustration over Israel’s war on Gaza and intended to promote a two-state solution, inviting anger across Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry called the recognition “nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump.

"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River," he noted in a statement.

His far-right allies pressed for immediate action.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli government to annex the occupied West Bank and push through “a complete crushing of the Palestinian Authority.”

Writing on X, Ben-Gvir added that he would submit a proposal for West Bank annexation at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also weighed in by declaring that foreign governments had no say over Israel’s future.

“The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over, the mandate is over, and the only answer to the anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over the homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria (occupied West Bank) and removing the foolish idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever,” he said.

Opposition leaders blame Netanyahu

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said in a post on X that the “unilateral” recognition of a Palestinian state was a reward for terrorism, but also put some of the blame on the Netanyahu government.

“A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this through professional diplomatic dialogue and proper diplomacy.”