Hong Kong police said on Monday they had arrested a total of 13 people for manslaughter over a deadly fire that ripped through an apartment complex last week, killing at least 146.

Chan Tung, director of crime and security of the Hong Kong Police Force, said they "have immediately begun a comprehensive investigation along the lines of manslaughter", leading to the arrests of "a total of 13 people, including 12 men and one woman".

Tung told a news conference that those arrested were aged between 40 and 77.