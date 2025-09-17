The heads of more than 20 major aid organisations working in Gaza called on world leaders to urgently intervene after a UN commission concluded, for the first time, that genocide is being committed in the enclave.

In a joint statement shared by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) International on Wednesday, the groups said, "As world leaders convene next week at the United Nations, we are calling on all member states to act in accordance with the mandate the UN was charged with 80 years ago."

"What we are witnessing in Gaza is not only an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, but what the UN Commission of Inquiry has now concluded is a genocide," the statement added.

The letter, signed by senior figures including Christopher Lockyear of MSF International, Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Amitabh Behar of Oxfam International, Inger Ashing of Save the Children International, and Arthur Larok of ActionAid International, warned of dire consequences if governments fail to act.

"Now, as the Israeli government has ordered the mass displacement of Gaza City, home to nearly one million people, we are on the precipice of an even deadlier period in Gaza's story if action is not taken. Gaza has been deliberately made uninhabitable," the statement said.