Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes a pledge to hand over the remains of all dead Israeli hostages.

The Palestinian resistance group’s statement, released in the early hours of Friday, said some bodies were buried in tunnels that were later destroyed by Israel, and heavy machinery is required to dig through rubble to retrieve them.

The group also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his call to cut aid to Gaza, saying it was an attempt to manipulate humanitarian needs “for political gains”.

The ceasefire plan introduced by Trump had called for all hostages— living and dead — to be handed over by a deadline that expired Monday. But under the deal, if that didn’t happen, Hamas was to share information about deceased hostages and try to hand them over as soon as possible.

Hamas has assured the US through intermediaries that it’s working to return dead hostages. American officials say retrieval of the bodies is hampered by the scope of the devastation in the territory, coupled with the presence of dangerous, unexploded ordnance.

The Palestinian resistance group has also told mediators that some bodies are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

On Wednesday, Hamas handed over the remains of two more hostages shortly after Israeli forces said that one of the eight bodies previously handed over wasn’t that of a hostage. Israel says it awaits, in total, the return of the bodies of 28 hostages.