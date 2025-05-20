India’s Hindu right wing has opened up a new front against Bollywood’s ace star, Aamir Khan, days after India and Pakistan were embroiled in deadly clashes that involved missile and drone strikes.

But this time it wasn’t Khan’s bold movies that challenged the dominant narrative that riled up the right-wing activists, mostly associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was rather his picture with the Turkish first lady, Emine Erdogan, taken in August 2020 that has become the grounds for targeting the actor-cum-director.

Khan had met the first lady while in Istanbul for the shooting of his movie, Lal Singh Chadda. He is among the few South Asian stars who remain popular in Türkiye – his movie 3 Idiots was dubbed in Turkish and played in cinemas across various cities.

The four-day tit-for-tat strikes between the Indian and Pakistani militaries, in which around 60 people were killed on both sides, raised fears of an all-out war between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions de-escalated after the United States intervened as Pakistan claimed to have shot down six Indian jets, including the French-made Rafale fighters.

On May 7, India struck multiple Pakistani cities with missiles, claiming they were “terrorist camps” from where the deadly April 22 attack on tourists at Pahalgam, in the India-administered Kashmir, was planned. Islamabad denies any involvement and has called for a joint investigation to establish who was behind the attack. Pakistan also says that the Indian missile targeted religious institutions and killed civilians.

Soon after the Indian military strikes, the Turkish foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, called his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar. In an interview with TRT World, Dar publicly appreciated the Turkish government for standing with Islamabad and acknowledged that Fidan was the first diplomat to reach out.

The bonhomie between the two countries and calls for peace from Türkiye were framed as animosity towards New Delhi by India’s propaganda houses, popularly known as ‘godi media’ (lap-dog media).

India’s Hindu right-wing parties, including the ruling BJP, called for a boycott of Türkiye.

Celebi, which provides airport ground handling in India, was struck off from its contracts over “national security concerns”.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), on the call of right-wing groups, also launched an "indefinite and total boycott" of all Turkish-origin goods, which would affect chocolates, wafers, jams, biscuits and skincare products.

Indian fashion websites owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance have removed numerous Turkish apparel brands.

Flipkart's fashion website Myntra removed listings of Turkish brands, including Trendyol, known for the street and casual wear brand LC Waikiki, and jeans producer Mavi.

Reliance's fashion website, AJIO, also removed Turkish brands.

Old grudges

The relationship between Aamir Khan and India’s right wing goes far. In 2006, Khan’s movie Rang De Basanti (Paint me in the colour of sacrifice) depicted the growing frustration of Indian youth with the country’s politics.

A story of five boys discovering their patriotism and human values, rising above the jingoism and aspiring for a change when one of their friends, a MiG-21 fighter jet pilot, dies in a crash.

The politicians blame the martyr pilot for his poor skills rather than the substandard technology. The boys protest and challenge the narrative, but to no avail, as they are beaten and tortured. Unable to find a voice in biased media, they forcibly enter a radio station and expose the corrupt politicians for buying faulty defence equipment, only to be killed and labelled as terrorists.

An underlying theme of the movie is also how one of the boys affiliated with a right-wing Hindu political party discovers the hollowness of their nationalism and rebels against them.

The movie was a blockbuster.

The dam

In June 2006, Modi was Chief Minister of the Indian state of Gujarat and was still banned in the United States for violating religious freedoms. Riots had engulfed Gujarat in 2002. Frenzied Hindu mobs had killed over 1000 Muslims. Modi was banking on a wave of right-wing politics mixed with the promise of development.

Amir Khan supported the rehabilitation of farmers displaced by the construction of a dam on the Narmada River. The foundation of the dam was laid by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1961. In 1979, the World Bank sanctioned $200 million for the construction, but the construction resumed only in 1987.

However, a movement to oppose the construction over concerns of displacement was started by a Gandhian activist, Medha Patkar, and as such, the top court of India stalled the construction of the dam. In 2006, the project was again revived, and the height of the dam was fixed at 123 metres, even as many feared the displacement.