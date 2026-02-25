China and Germany want to deepen cooperation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Beijing on Wednesday, as Merz began a visit aimed at resetting ties against the backdrop of a widening trade imbalance.

Merz told Li that Germany attached great importance to maintaining and deepening its intensive economic exchanges with China, its largest trading partner last year, while emphasising the need to ensure fair cooperation and open communication.

"We have very specific concerns regarding our cooperation, which we want to improve and make fair," said Merz.

Li called on both sides to work together to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, in reference to US President Donald Trump's trade war, which has upended the global trading system.

"China and Germany, as two of the world's largest economies and major countries with important influence, should strengthen our confidence in cooperation, jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and strive to build a more just and fair global governance system," Li said.

China is seeking to pitch itself as a reliable economic partner, in contrast to the United States, as Europe struggles to address vulnerabilities in its supply chains and worries about growing dependence on China.

Merz is also expected to stress German and European interests in his talks on Wednesday with President Xi Jinping, including by urging him to put pressure on China's ally Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Europe is witnessing an acceleration of concerning trends in China, Europe's Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič told the European Parliament on Tuesday, citing China's growing dominance in key manufacturing sectors, a rising imbalance in bilateral trade, and falling market share of EU companies in China.

Merz, on his first visit to China, becomes the latest European leader seeking to reset ties with China after Britain's Starmer and Canada's Carney earlier this year, while Beijing touts the benefits of engaging with its massive consumer market and advanced manufacturing base.