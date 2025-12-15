Dutch police on Sunday arrested 22 pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration in Amsterdam against a performance by Shai Abramson, who sings liturgical music as the Israeli army’s chief cantor.

About 200 people demonstrated on Museumplein Square, across from the Concertgebouw concert hall, chanting slogans directed at Abramson, and police arrested 22 protesters, including for possession of fireworks, according to government-funded broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS).

Clashes reportedly broke out between police and protesters after the demonstrators were hemmed in by fences to ensure they remained in the square.

A preliminary injunction allowed 30 demonstrators to hold a silent protest at the Concertgebouw, while the remaining protesters were required to stay at Museumplein under an agreement with protest organisers.