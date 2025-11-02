US
US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills three
More than 15 US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific have killed at least 65 people in recent weeks, prompting criticism from governments in the region.
US carries out another strike on narco-trafficking vessel in Caribbean / Reuters
November 2, 2025

The US carried out another deadly strike on a narco-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Saturday.

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation (DTO) in the Caribbean," Hegseth wrote on X.

He noted that the vessel was known by US intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling.

"Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed, and no US forces were harmed in this strike," he added.

“Attacks are unacceptable”

Washington has carried out more than a dozen strikes, mostly in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, killing at least 64 people since September.

Rights groups and legal experts have questioned the legality of the operations, arguing that the US strikes on alleged drug boats violate international law.

The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, called the attacks “unacceptable” and urged an independent investigation into what his office described as extrajudicial killings.

SOURCE:AA
