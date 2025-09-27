MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Syrian judge issues arrest warrant for ousted President Bashar al Assad
Judge says arrest warrant related to 2011 events in Daraa.
Syrian judge issues arrest warrant for ousted President Bashar al Assad
A wall painted with a damaged drawing of ousted Syrian President Bashar al Assad is pictured in the al-Qadam neighbourhood' in Damascus. / Reuters
September 27, 2025

A Syrian judge issued an arrest warrant on Saturday for ousted President Bashar al Assad.

“An arrest warrant was issued against criminal Bashar al Assad on charges related to the Daraa events of 2011,” Judge Tawfiq al-Ali told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

He said the warrant was issued on charges of premeditated murder, torture leading to death, and deprivation of liberty.

“This judicial decision opens the door for the warrant to be circulated through Interpol and for the case to be pursued internationally,” he added.

The judge said the measure was taken following a lawsuit filed by families of the victims of the 2011 events in Daraa, without specifying the details of these events.

Daraa was the birthplace of the Syrian uprising in March 2011 against the Assad regime.

RECOMMENDED

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

Since Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

RelatedICC arrest warrant for Bashar al Assad expected, says Syrian Rights Director - TRT World - TRT World

Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report