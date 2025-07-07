Rescuers in Texas have raced against time to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed at least 82 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would "probably" visit the southern state on Friday.

The president brushed off concerns that his administration's wide-ranging cuts to weather forecasting and related federal agencies had left local warning systems worse off.

Instead, Trump described the flash floods as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected."

At least 40 adults and 28 children were killed in the worst-hit Kerr County in central Texas, Sheriff Larry Leitha said, while at least ten more people were killed by flooding in nearby areas.

"You will see the death toll rise today," warned Texas public safety chief Freeman Martin at a press conference.

"Across the state, in all the areas affected by flooding, there are 41 known missing," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

As questions grew about why warnings did not come sooner or people were not evacuated earlier in the area popular with campers, Trump said the situation was a "Biden setup."

"That was not our setup," Trump told reporters on Sunday, adding that he would "not" hire back meteorologists when probed about staff and budget cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS).

Asked about whether he would change his plans to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he responded: "FEMA is something we can talk about later."

Trump, who previously said disaster relief should be handled at the state level, also signed a major disaster declaration that freed up resources for Texas.