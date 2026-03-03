India, a fast-growing oil consumer, is the country most vulnerable to crude supply shocks if the Middle East conflict leads to a prolonged disruption in shipments from the region, mainly because of its thin reserves, analysts said.

Both China and India, Asia's top energy consumers, source around half of their crude imports from the Middle East, but India has far less oil in storage than its neighbour and is more dependent on that region's crude now than in the last three-plus years.

"China has at least six months’ worth of crude supplies in storage. Indian inventories are much lower though, and so (it) is much more vulnerable in this situation," said Ajay Parmar, director of energy and refining at ICIS, a commodities research group.

The risks to two of the leading Asian economies reflect the far-reaching consequences of the Israeli and US strikes on Iran, which have triggered a regional conflict and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key bottleneck through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped. Global benchmark Brent crude rose about 7 percent on Monday, and a prolonged war could send the cost of fuel supplies even higher.

As of January, the Middle East accounted for about 55 percent of India's crude imports, at about 2.74 million barrels per day.

That's the highest since late 2022, as the country's refiners reduced their intake of Russian oil under pressure from Washington.

India can store enough crude and fuel to last about 74 days, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told lawmakers last month.

Refining sources told Reuters that India's current inventories cover only about 20 to 25 days.

Unclear options

The potential crunch could force India to seek oil elsewhere. The country will take all necessary steps to ensure fuel is available at affordable rates, the federal oil ministry said in a post on X on Monday.

The White House and the Office of Foreign Assets Control did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether the US would assure India it could resume buying Russian oil without the re-imposition of 25 percent US tariffs on imports.