Hundreds of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians across Gaza were flooded for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy overnight rainfall linked to a new winter storm.

The tents were inundated after rain fell continuously from the early hours of dawn through the night, worsening the conditions of families already displaced by Israel’s two-year genocide, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Gaza’s civil defence said in a statement on Thursday that it evacuated dozens of tents in Rafah, in the south, after they were completely submerged.

The agency’s spokesman, Mahmoud Basal, warned on Wednesday that more than 250,000 families in displacement camps across the enclave are vulnerable to cold weather and rainwater in their worn-out tents.