WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Netanyahu alone decided on Israeli attack on Qatar
US president says envoy warned Doha "too late" as Qatar condemns bombing as violation of sovereignty.
Trump says Netanyahu alone decided on Israeli attack on Qatar
US president says envoy warned Doha "too late" as Qatar condemns bombing as violation of sovereignty / AP
September 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel’s attack on Qatar was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not Washington.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack," he added.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denied White House claims that it had advance notice, saying a US message arrived only as explosions were underway.

Doha condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security.

Trump said he spoke to Netanyahu after the attack, and the Israeli leader told him he wanted to "make peace."

RECOMMENDED

Trump also called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, assuring him that such an incident would not be repeated.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals," Trump wrote, echoing earlier remarks by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump said he instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalise a Defence Cooperation Agreement with Qatar, signalling Washington’s intent to strengthen ties despite the incident.

RelatedTRT Global - September 9 / Gaza blog

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding