Four reactors at France's Gravelines nuclear power plant were shut down on Sunday due to a swarm of jellyfish in the cooling systems, operator EDF said, likely due to rising water temperatures because of global warming.

The plant in northern France is one of the largest in the country and is cooled by a canal connected to the North Sea. Its six units produce 900 megawatts of power each, or 5.4 gigawatts in total.

The entire plant has now temporarily halted production as the other two units are offline for planned maintenance, EDF data showed on Monday.

The beaches around Gravelines, between the major cities of Dunkirk and Calais, have seen an increase in jellyfish in recent years due to warming waters and the introduction of invasive species.

"Jellyfish breed faster when water is warmer, and because areas like the North Sea are becoming warmer, the reproductive window is getting wider and wider," said Derek Wright, marine biology consultant with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

"Jellyfish can also hitch rides on tanker ships, entering the ships' ballast tank in one port and often getting pumped out into waters halfway across the globe," he said.

'Massive and unpredictable'

An invasive species known as the Asian Moon jellyfish, native to the Pacific Northwest, was first sighted in the North Sea in 2020.