Belgium has recorded a sharp increase in imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) via the port of Zeebruges despite European Union sanctions aimed at curbing Moscow's energy revenues, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

The rise follows an EU ban, in force since March 27, on the transit of Russian LNG through European ports to destinations outside the bloc.

The measure, part of the EU's 14th sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine, prohibits re-exporting Russian LNG to third countries, particularly in Asia.

Unintended consequences

While the sanctions were intended to limit Russia's gas trade, they have had an unintended effect in Belgium. Since Russian LNG can no longer be shipped onwards, increasing volumes are now being injected directly into the European gas network through Belgian infrastructure.

According to the latest data cited by dailies L'Echo and De Tijd, Russia's gas company Novatek, through its subsidiary Yamal LNG, delivered 35.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of LNG to Belgium in the seven months following the transit ban.

By comparison, between April and October of the previous three years, around 20 TWh of Russian LNG were typically injected into the Belgian network. This represents an increase of more than two-thirds in net imports.

Belgium's National Bank has also confirmed a significant rise in Russian LNG imports. In July and August, the value of LNG imports from Russia reportedly tripled compared to the same period last year.

The transit ban is seen as an initial step towards a full EU prohibition on Russian gas imports, which is planned to take effect in 2027.

Concerns over frozen assets

Meanwhile, Belgium has emerged as a focal point in the EU’s Russia policy debate, hosting both the Zeebruges LNG terminal, a key hub for European gas flows, and Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial services firm that holds the bulk of frozen Russian state assets.