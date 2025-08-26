US President Donald Trump has announced that he has removed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position, citing allegations of mortgage fraud.

In a letter shared on Truth Social, which he owns, Trump told Cook, "You are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately."

He said there was "sufficient cause" for her dismissal, pointing to a criminal referral that alleged Cook signed conflicting mortgage documents for properties in Michigan and Georgia.

"It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second," Trump wrote.

"The American people must be able to have full confidence in the honesty of the members entrusted with setting policy and overseeing the Federal Reserve. In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity," he added.

Years of issues