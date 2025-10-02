ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Direct flights were suspended in the aftermath of the Galwan crisis and later further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Indian officials say the restart of flights would boost people-to-people exchanges and contribute to stabilising bilateral ties. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

India and China have agreed to resume direct flights after a five-year suspension that followed the violent 2020 Galwan clashes, marking a cautious thaw in relations between the two Asian countries.

India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that civil aviation authorities from both sides have finalised arrangements for flights to restart by late October 2025, in line with the winter season schedule.

The move, officials said, is part of the gradual normalisation of ties and will depend on commercial decisions of designated carriers and fulfillment of operational criteria.

Direct flights were suspended in the aftermath of the Galwan crisis and later further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The resumption was first signalled last month during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi.

RelatedTRT World - What does Wang Yi’s visit to India say about foreign realignment amid Trump’s tariff turbulence?

The decision comes against the backdrop of recent confidence-building measures, including disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Depsang and Demchok in late 2024.

RECOMMENDED

The announcement also follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China a month ago — his first in seven years — for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

During the trip, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China should act as development partners rather than rivals, and discussed ways to strengthen trade ties despite tariff uncertainties.

Indian officials said the restart of flights would boost people-to-people exchanges and contribute to stabilising bilateral ties.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia