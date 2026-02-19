Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any new US strike on Iran would carry dangerous consequences, urging diplomacy to ensure Tehran’s nuclear programme remains peaceful.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya channel, released on Wednesday, Lavrov said previous attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had already created serious risks.

“The consequences are not good,” he said. “There were real risks of a nuclear incident… Everyone understands this is playing with fire.”

The remarks came a day after US and Iranian negotiators held indirect talks in Geneva aimed at defusing the latest standoff between Tehran and the United States.

‘Confrontation threatens recent diplomatic progress in region’

Lavrov said regional actors — particularly Arab states and Gulf monarchies — were signaling they did not want tensions to escalate, warning that renewed confrontation could reverse recent diplomatic progress, including improved ties between Iran and neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia.

According to a senior US official, Tehran is expected to submit a written proposal outlining how it believes the dispute with Washington could be resolved.

At the same time, US national security officials have been reviewing military readiness in the region, with forces expected to be fully positioned by mid-March.

Washington insists Iran must abandon its nuclear programme, while Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says it has the right to pursue nuclear energy.