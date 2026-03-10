TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Qatari defence chiefs discuss regional security amid Middle East tensions
Phone talks cover bilateral and regional security amid US‑Israel strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory actions affecting Gulf states and the Strait of Hormuz.
The parties exchanged views on bilateral and regional defence and security issues. / TRTWorld
13 hours ago

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler held a phone call with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to an official statement.

“During the call, the parties exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues,” the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The phone call came amid regional tensions due to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The tensions escalated since Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which have so far killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz around March 1. The strategic waterway normally handles about 20 million barrels of oil shipments daily and roughly 20 percent of the global liquefied natural gas trade.

SOURCE:AA
