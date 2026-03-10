Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler held a phone call with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to an official statement.

“During the call, the parties exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues,” the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The phone call came amid regional tensions due to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The tensions escalated since Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which have so far killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.