Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has insisted that the reimposition of global sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear programme is “not like the sky is falling,” even as the country braced for sweeping economic and diplomatic fallout.

Speaking to state television on Saturday before leaving New York after attending the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian acknowledged the crisis but urged unity.

“If we are weak they will crush us. But if we are united, there is no fear from this crisis,” he said.

Related TRT World - UN sanctions reinstated, but Iran stays put on NPT; IAEA inspections resume

Sanctions snap back at midnight

All United Nations sanctions on Iran are due to be restored overnight, after Britain, France and Germany triggered a 30-day mechanism accusing Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal. The measures include asset freezes, travel bans, an arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, and restrictions on ballistic missile activity.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pledged to remain in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. But it recalled its ambassadors from London, Paris and Berlin for consultations on Saturday, warning of “serious consequences” for Western countries.

Russia and China tried unsuccessfully at the UN Security Council to delay the sanctions snapback, warning it could escalate tensions in the Middle East. Their draft resolution gained only four votes among the 15 council members.