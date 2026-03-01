MIDDLE EAST
Ali Khamenei, family members, killed in US-Israel attacks, confirms Iran
Tehran vows to avenge its supreme leader's killing and announces 40 days of public mourning.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were all killed in US-Israeli attacks. [File] / Reuters
March 1, 2026

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in Israeli and US attacks, Iranian state media said, igniting calls for revenge from Revolutionary Guards.

The state television on Sunday announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays following the killing of the country’s 86-year-old supreme leader, who had been in power since 1989.

"With the martyrdom of the supreme leader, his path and mission neither will be lost nor will be forgotten, on the other hand, they will be pursued with greater vigour and zeal," a presenter said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, vowed to punish the "murderers" of Khamenei.

"The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them," the Guards said in a statement.

Iranian media reported that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the supreme leader were also killed in US and Israeli strikes.

"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.

The state media said Iran announced 40 days of public mourning after Khamenei's killing.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Khamenei was "dead."

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs," Trump said.

"This morning, in a powerful surprise attack, we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

RelatedTRT World - US-Israeli attack on Minab school killed 100+ children, Iran envoy tells UNSC

Attack on Iran leader when he reportedly met with inner circle

Israel and the US timed their attack on Iran on Saturday to coincide with a meeting Khamenei was holding with top aides, according to two US sources and a US official familiar with the matter.

Israel claimed Khamenei was killed along with top lieutenants including Ali Shamkhani, the powerful former National Security Council secretary, and Mohammad Pakpour, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander.

Two Iranian sources told Reuters news agency that Khamenei met on Saturday with Shamkhani and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani at a secure location shortly before the strikes started.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that Khamenei’s body had been found.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Iran's top leader was killed after intelligence pinpointed his movements.

"He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump said.

The two US sources and the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that confirmation of Khamenei's meeting with top advisers put the Israeli-U.S. air and naval operation into motion.

The US official said the attack needed to strike Khamenei first to maintain the element of surprise, suggesting there was concern the Iranian leader would escape into hiding if he had the opportunity.

One US source said that Khamenei had originally been expected to hold the meeting on Saturday evening in Tehran.

But intelligence detected a meeting on Saturday morning, and the strikes were moved forward, the sources said.

The location of the meeting was not immediately clear.

But Khamenei’s high-security compound in Tehran was struck at the beginning of the operation, and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters confirmed that it had been destroyed.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
