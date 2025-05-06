WORLD
2 min read
US, Yemen's Houthis reach ceasefire agreement: mediator Oman
Oman confirms the move comes after President Trump announced that the US would end its attacks against the Houthis after the group agreed to stop harassing ships in the Red Sea.
00:00
US, Yemen's Houthis reach ceasefire agreement: mediator Oman
"The Huthis have announced... that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight," Trump said. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 6, 2025

The United States and Yemen's Houthis have reached a ceasefire agreement, mediator Oman announced, saying the deal would ensure "freedom of navigation" in the Red Sea where the Iran-backed group have attacked shipping.

It comes after President Donald Trump announced that the United States would end its attacks against the Houthis after the Iran-backed group agreed to stop harassing ships in the Red Sea, though he made no direct mention of recent attacks on ally Israel.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Tuesday that "following recent discussions and contacts... with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides".

"Neither side will target the other... ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping" in the Red Sea, he added in a statement posted online.

In surprise comments at the White House, Trump said the Iran-backed group had "capitulated" after a near-daily, seven-week US bombing campaign that left 300 dead, according to an AFP tally of Houthi figures.

The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said the US halt of "aggression" against Yemen will be evaluated, according to a post on X.

He said the group would continue to support Gaza to end the war, indicating the ceasefire with the US did not include a halt to the group's attacks on Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - Deadly Israeli strikes destroy Sanaa airport in Yemen
RECOMMENDED

Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at ships on the vital trade artery during the Israel-Hamas war since late 2023, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

"The Huthis have announced... that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight," Trump said during a White House press appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"And we will honour that, and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," he added.

"They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's... the purpose of what we were doing," the US president said, adding that the information came from a "very, very good source".

Trump's comments came just hours after Israeli warplanes put rebel-held Sanaa's international airport out of action in a series of raids that killed three, according to the Houthis.

The Pentagon said last week that US strikes had hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March.

Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal