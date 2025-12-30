Spain’s government has ordered seven online platforms to remove more than 100 listings for vacation rentals in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The consumer affairs ministry said on Tuesday it has identified 138 listings on platforms operating in Spain and notified the companies to "immediately remove or block" the content.

If they fail to comply, the platforms could face further government action, the statement said without specifying what the consequences would be.

The move is part of measures adopted by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government backing Palestine and condemning Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

A decree approved by lawmakers in October includes an arms embargo on Israel and a ban on the advertising of products "coming from illegal colonies in Gaza and the West Bank".