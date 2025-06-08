The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threatened retaliation against Ukraine over its drone attack last weekend has not happened yet in earnest and is likely to be a significant, multi-pronged strike, US officials said.

The timing of the full Russian response was unclear, with one source saying it was expected within days.

A second US official said the retaliation was likely to include different kinds of air capabilities, including missiles and drones.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity. They did not detail Russia's expected targets nor elaborate on intelligence matters.

The first official said Moscow's attack would be "asymmetrical", meaning that its approach and targeting would not mirror Ukraine's strike last weekend against Russian warplanes.

Russia launched an intense missile and drone barrage at the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Friday and Russia's Defence Ministry said the strike on military and military-related targets was in response to what it called Ukrainian "terrorist acts" against Russia.

But the US officials believe the complete Russian response is yet to come.

A Western diplomatic source said that while Russia's response may have started, it would likely intensify with strikes against symbolic Ukrainian targets like government buildings, in an effort to send a clear message to Kiev.

Another, senior, Western diplomat anticipated a further devastating assault by Moscow. "It will be huge, vicious and unrelenting," the diplomat said.

"But the Ukrainians are brave people."

The Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Washington and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

