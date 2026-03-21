Local authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir barred congregational Eid prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid on Saturday, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, marking the latest in a series of restrictions at the grand mosque.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Farooq said that for the seventh consecutive year, Eid prayers were not permitted at the mosque amid restrictions and house arrests.

“A day of celebration has turned into one of grief and denial for Muslims. It is an irony of our times that those who lock our mosques and Eidgahs are the first to wish us Eid Mubarak,” he said.

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.