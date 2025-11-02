EUROPE
Nine suffer 'life-threatening injuries' in UK train stabbing: police
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the "appalling" incident was "deeply concerning".
UK police officers and forensics specialists investigate at Huntingdon Station, following a stabbing attack on board a train. / AFP
November 2, 2025

British police have announced that a mass stabbing on a train left nine victims with life-threatening injuries.

"Ten people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," British Transport Police (BTP) said on X early on Sunday.

While no fatalities have been reported, police have declared a “major incident” and said counterterrorism officers will assist with the investigation.

Two suspects have been arrested.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," BTP wrote earlier on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the "appalling" incident was "deeply concerning".

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," Starmer said in a statement on X.

"Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," he added.

Armed police were at the scene after being alerted around 7:40 pm local time (1940 GMT), and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, a market town in eastern England, police added.

Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said all its railway lines had been closed while emergency services dealt with the incident at Huntingdon station.

LNER, which runs trains along the east of England and Scotland, urged passengers not to travel, warning of "major disruption".

It serves major stops including in London, Peterborough, Cambridge, York and Edinburgh.

The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow, said in a post on X: "Hearing reports of horrendous scenes on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire", adding that his "thoughts are with everyone affected".

