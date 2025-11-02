British police have announced that a mass stabbing on a train left nine victims with life-threatening injuries.

"Ten people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," British Transport Police (BTP) said on X early on Sunday.

While no fatalities have been reported, police have declared a “major incident” and said counterterrorism officers will assist with the investigation.

Two suspects have been arrested.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," BTP wrote earlier on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the "appalling" incident was "deeply concerning".

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," Starmer said in a statement on X.

"Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," he added.