Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa warned that slowing down or blocking the lifting of sanctions on Syria amounts to complicity in the killing of the Syrian people.

“I believe the world must not be complicit again in the killing of the Syrian people by slowing down or preventing the lifting of sanctions and preventing them from reconstructing their nations,” al Sharaa said in an interview with CBS published Sunday.

“Anybody who stands against the lifting of sanctions would be complicit in killing the Syrian people once again.”

“Today, we have really saved the people from the oppression that was being thrust on them by the criminal regime,” he said, adding they restored hope for refugees and internally displaced people.

He said Syria confronted Daesh, expelled Iranian militias and Hezbollah, and supported chemical weapons victims — roles he argued should have belonged to the international community.

“The international community was unable to free a single prisoner or break the siege on a single town where people were starving to death,” al Sharaa said.

US relations