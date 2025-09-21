MIDDLE EAST
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Ahmed Al Sharaa expresses willingness to meet US President Donald Trump again to 'restore relations in a good and direct way'
Ahmed al-Sharaa looks on as he attends the “Aleppo, Key to Victory” celebration marking Syria’s liberation, in Aleppo, Syria on May 27, 2025. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa warned that slowing down or blocking the lifting of sanctions on Syria amounts to complicity in the killing of the Syrian people.

“I believe the world must not be complicit again in the killing of the Syrian people by slowing down or preventing the lifting of sanctions and preventing them from reconstructing their nations,” al Sharaa said in an interview with CBS published Sunday.

“Anybody who stands against the lifting of sanctions would be complicit in killing the Syrian people once again.”

“Today, we have really saved the people from the oppression that was being thrust on them by the criminal regime,” he said, adding they restored hope for refugees and internally displaced people.

He said Syria confronted Daesh, expelled Iranian militias and Hezbollah, and supported chemical weapons victims — roles he argued should have belonged to the international community.

“The international community was unable to free a single prisoner or break the siege on a single town where people were starving to death,” al Sharaa said.

RelatedTRT World - Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit

US relations

RECOMMENDED

Al Sharaa is in the US to attend the 80th UN General Assembly session, making him the first Syrian president to address the UN since 1967. The assembly runs through 29 September.

He praised US President Donald Trump’s decision to lift sanctions, calling it “quick, courageous and historic.”

“We need to discuss a great many issues and mutual interests between Syria and the USA,” he said, expressing willingness to meet Trump again to “restore relations in a good and direct way.”

Trump lifted broad US sanctions on Syria in July 2025, following their May meeting in Riyadh. The US Treasury Department announced in August that American companies could resume business with Damascus.

Bashar al Assad fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba’ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

Since Assad’s ouster, Syria’s new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
