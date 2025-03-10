In last month’s meeting of the European Union-Israel Association Council, Brussels expressed support for Gaza’s reconstruction, an extended ceasefire, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.

Now it is amplifying calls against Israel’s Gaza aid blockade and expressing “ grave concern ” over violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces continue to attack refugee camps and target entire cities in the north.

But for all the talk about shaping Gaza’s future and upholding international law, there are signs that the EU is unwilling to put its promises into action.

Here is what stands in the way.

Deep divisions and challenges to leverage

Competing positions on Israel and Palestine undermine the EU’s resolve on Gaza’s rebuilding.

The EU has put its weight behind Cairo’s $53 billion post-war reconstruction plan for Gaza, which rejects all forms of violence and extremism, and makes clear that the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is off the table. But the EU’s own history of refusing to hold gross Israeli abuses to account contradicts its promise to value international humanitarian law and protect the lives of Palestinians.

Look no further than the demands of Spain and Ireland to prompt an urgent review of the Israel-EU Association Agreement, the principal document for trade and political relations between the two sides. While Article 2 of that agreement clearly conditions bilateral ties on “respect for human rights,” scores of EU states refused to bring the issue up for discussion last week.

This effectively gives Israel’s acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity a quick pass .

“EU states, including Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia, wish to shield Israel from any meaningful criticism,” explains Michael Lynk, associate professor at the Faculty of Law at Western University, Ontario.

“This cripples effective policy action from the EU and diminishes some of the political clout that it could use if it was more united.”

Even if some unity prevailed, the EU faces considerable limits to its leverage. For over three decades , the United States has ensured an outsized role in shaping Israel’s controversial peace process with Palestine, and its clout now extends to reconstruction support in Gaza.

Washington’s redoubled support for a widely condemned Gaza “takeover” could add to the EU’s complications, as Brussels seeks to avoid permanent displacement of Palestinians.

Moreover, the EU’s push to implement the Egypt-led reconstruction plan presents a challenge of its own: it could ultimately demand US support for effective implementation.