US President Donald Trump has met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the South Korean port city of Busan for talks aimed at easing trade tensions and strengthening bilateral relations.

At the start of the meeting on Thursday, Trump hinted that a trade deal could be signed soon.

"We could sign a trade deal today," he told reporters before the talks began.

The Chinese president said that "China’s development goes hand in hand with the vision to make America great again," stressing that the two countries "should be partners and friends."

"This is what history has taught us and what reality demands," he added.

He hailed the "basic consensus" and "encouraging progress" reached by the two sides in trade negotiations, saying this provided the necessary conditions for their meeting.

"Mr President, I’m ready to work with you to build a solid foundation for US-China relations," he said.