Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
The match was marred by ugly scenes after Senegal players walked off the pitch after Morocco were given a spot-kick in injury time.
The win marks the second AFCON title for the Lions of Teranga. / Reuters
January 18, 2026

Senegal have stunned Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final as Pape Gueye's goal gave them a 1-0 extra-time win in a game marred by ugly incidents following a controversial penalty award.

Several Senegal players walked off the pitch in disgust, and clashes erupted among their supporters after Morocco were given a spot-kick in injury time at the end of normal time.

The game restarted after a delay of almost 20 minutes, but Brahim Diaz's penalty was saved, taking the final to extra time, where Gueye scored before Senegal held on to win the continental title for the second time.

The win secured Senegal's second straight AFCON title after their first triumph in the 2021 edition and denied Morocco a home-soil victory.

Morocco still remain with a sole title secured in 1976, continuing their 50-year trophy drought.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
