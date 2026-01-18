Senegal have stunned Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final as Pape Gueye's goal gave them a 1-0 extra-time win in a game marred by ugly incidents following a controversial penalty award.

Several Senegal players walked off the pitch in disgust, and clashes erupted among their supporters after Morocco were given a spot-kick in injury time at the end of normal time.

The game restarted after a delay of almost 20 minutes, but Brahim Diaz's penalty was saved, taking the final to extra time, where Gueye scored before Senegal held on to win the continental title for the second time.