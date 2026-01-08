AMERICAS
Trump holds phone call with Colombia's Petro amid dispute, plans White House meeting
Trump says Petro called to explain drug trafficking and other disagreements, adding that he looks forward to meeting him in the near future.
The call comes days after Trump threatened Colombia with military action. (FILE) / Reuters
January 8, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said he was arranging to meet with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro "in the near future," days after threatening military action against the South American nation.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that he and Petro spoke by phone and addressed their recent disagreements, including over drug trafficking.

"It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had," Trump said.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future" at the White House, Trump said, with arrangements being made by senior officials in Washington and Bogota.

That came mere days after Trump said in the wake of the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend that "Colombia is very sick too" and accused Petro of "making cocaine and selling it to the United States" before adding: "He's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you."

Petro is barred by the Colombian constitution from running for a second term.

Asked whether US intervention was possible, Trump responded, "Sounds good to me."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
