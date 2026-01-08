US President Donald Trump has said he was arranging to meet with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro "in the near future," days after threatening military action against the South American nation.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that he and Petro spoke by phone and addressed their recent disagreements, including over drug trafficking.

"It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had," Trump said.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future" at the White House, Trump said, with arrangements being made by senior officials in Washington and Bogota.