TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
The Berlin exhibition highlights the country's global promotion of Göbeklitepe, with a major project on Museum Island and similar events planned abroad, the ministry says.
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
The ministry is preparing a special selection to highlight Gobeklitepe’s role in the Neolithic era and its place in world archaeology. / Photo: AA / AA
September 22, 2025

Gobeklitepe, the ancient sanctuary in southeastern Türkiye and a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be showcased in Germany with a special selection of 96 pieces in 2026.

Türkiye’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi told Anadolu that the ministry is carrying out simultaneous projects to promote Gobeklitepe both in Türkiye and abroad.

He recalled that last year, the exhibition Gobeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place was held at the Colosseum in Rome, attracting over 6 million visitors.

Yazgi said that this time Gobeklitepe will be introduced in Berlin under the title Myths on Stone: Gobeklitepe and the World of the Last Hunters.

Türkiye steps up Neolithic heritage promotion

“The Tas Tepeler (The Stone Hills) Project is one of a kind in the world. With this project, Gobeklitepe has secured a unique place in global tourism literature and the field of archaeology. So far this year, we have welcomed over 500,000 visitors, and the numbers continue to grow,” Yazgi said.

The ministry is preparing a special selection to highlight Gobeklitepe’s role in the Neolithic era and its place in world archaeology, with Yazgi stressing: “We will do our best to promote the Tas Tepeler (The Stone Hills) Project globally and secure the recognition our country and city deserve in tourism.”

He underlined that the Berlin exhibition marks the latest step in promoting the site globally, noting that the ministry will launch a major project on Museum Island to showcase Gobeklitepe, with similar promotional events planned in other countries.

RECOMMENDED

“We are working intensively to make this cultural treasure, which enriches Türkiye’s cultural tourism, better known across the globe,” he said.

Special selection to be displayed

Highlighting Germany’s central position in Europe, Yazgi said the exhibition would reach a wide audience of archaeology enthusiasts.

The display will include replicas of three artefacts from Gobeklitepe, multilingual excerpts from films shown at the Gobeklitepe Visitor Centre, along with various digital works and information panels.

The exhibition is scheduled to open in February 2026 and will remain on display for six months, Yazgi added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory