Yemen's Hadramaut governor announces 'peaceful' operation to take control of military sites
"The move aims to neutralise weapons and shield the province from dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos, without affecting civilians or their interests," an official says.
"The operation is intended to shield the province from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos and the enemies of the state.” / Reuters
January 2, 2026

The governor of Yemen’s Hadramaut province on Friday announced the launch of an operation to take control of military sites within its borders, saying the move aims to neutralise weapons and protect the province from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos.”

The announcement comes after sweeping advances last month by the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council or STC.

Salem Al-Khanbashi, whose administration operates under Yemen’s internationally recognised government and is backed by Saudi Arabia, said on Friday that the operation, dubbed “Taking Over the Camps,” seeks the peaceful and orderly handover of military sites across the province, according to a statement carried by SABA, Yemen’s state news agency.

“This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way,” Al-Khanbashi said.

He rejected claims that the move amounts to an escalation or a declaration of war, describing it instead as a preventive measure aimed at removing weapons from chaos and preventing military camps from being used to threaten the security of Hadramaut and its people.

The operation, he added, is intended to shield the province from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos and the enemies of the state.”

