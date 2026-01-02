The governor of Yemen’s Hadramaut province on Friday announced the launch of an operation to take control of military sites within its borders, saying the move aims to neutralise weapons and protect the province from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos.”

The announcement comes after sweeping advances last month by the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council or STC.

Salem Al-Khanbashi, whose administration operates under Yemen’s internationally recognised government and is backed by Saudi Arabia, said on Friday that the operation, dubbed “Taking Over the Camps,” seeks the peaceful and orderly handover of military sites across the province, according to a statement carried by SABA, Yemen’s state news agency.

“This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way,” Al-Khanbashi said.