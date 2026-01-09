Syria’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that elements of the PKK/YPG group will be transferred out of Aleppo to areas east of the Euphrates River, after a temporary ceasefire collapsed just six hours after it took effect.

According to the Aleppo Media Directorate, the ministry said YPG terrorists would be moved from neighborhoods in the city “in the coming hours,” carrying only light personal weapons.

The announcement followed the expiration of a withdrawal deadline set by Damascus, which authorities said the group failed to fully meet.

Anti-terror operations will continue

Syrian officials warned that targeted military operations would continue if the transfer was not completed.

State-linked Alikhbaria TV reported that vehicles had arrived at the Lairamoun roundabout in preparation for entering the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood to transport YPG elements.

YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said Civil Defence teams reopened Castello Road — a key artery linking Aleppo to its northern countryside — after securing the area to ensure traffic flow and public safety.