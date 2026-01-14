WORLD
'Peak readiness': Iran points to increased missile stockpiles amid Trump's intervention threats
Tensions have escalated as Trump warned of "very strong action" if Iranian authorities proceed with executions of protesters detained during the recent unrest.
"We are at the peak of our readiness," Mousavi says. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Iran's stockpile of missiles has increased since a 12-day war with Israel last year, Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi said on Wednesday according to state media, following US President Donald Trump's threats of intervention amid protests in Iran.

"We are at the peak of our readiness," Mousavi was quoted as saying by state media, adding that wartime damages had been repaired and output in various areas by the guards' aerospace forces was higher than before June 2025.

Tensions have escalated as Trump warned of “very strong action” if Iranian authorities proceed with executions of protesters detained during the recent unrest.

In a CBS News interview, Trump said the United States would act if Iran began hanging demonstrators, after earlier telling protesters that “help is on its way”.

Tehran has dismissed the warnings as a pretext for foreign military intervention.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington of pursuing a long-standing strategy aimed at government change, saying sanctions, threats and unrest were being used to justify possible military action.

Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected Western criticism, insisting that security forces acted to restore order.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
