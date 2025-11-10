Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has inaugurated the restored Ataturk House in Thessaloniki, a Greek port city on the Thermaic Gulf of the Aegean Sea, saying that paying tribute to Ataturk means safeguarding the republic and the future while also accepting responsibility for the nation.
On Sunday, Ersoy paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, with respect and gratitude.
He stressed that Ataturk was more than just a statesman; he was also a leader who left an indelible mark on the nation's heart, and the restoration reflects the respect and loyalty shown to his memory.
Highlighting Türkiye’s commitment to democracy, independence, freedom, and the republic under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ersoy said Ataturk’s birthplace is not merely a building but the place where the first steps towards the republic were taken.
Preserving cultural heritage
He said the ministry carried out extensive restoration and exhibition planning in 2022, overseeing the process that began on December 19, 2024.
The Ataturk House, restored to its 1953 museum state, now features renovated rooms, an ethnographic exhibition, a library, and floors showcasing the house’s and Ataturk’s history, he said.
Highlighting Türkiye’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage, Ersoy said the Thessaloniki Ataturk House exemplifies this effort, echoing Erdogan’s message that the house should symbolise peace between Türkiye and Greece.
Greek Deputy Tourism Minister Anna Karamanli said the opening of the Ataturk House provides an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and promote good neighbourliness.