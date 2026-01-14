A group of European Parliament members from several EU countries on Wednesday called for the immediate freezing of the approval process for a proposed trade agreement with the US, citing renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump questioning Denmark's territorial integrity over Greenland.

In a letter sent to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the Conference of Presidents, the lawmakers urged the parliament to halt any consideration of the agreement "for as long as claims for Greenland and threats are made by the US administration".

The letter refers to recent statements by Trump and members of his administration expressing an intention to "take over" Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, describing such remarks as a threat to the international rules-based order.

"Threats and undermining of the international rules-based order and threats of territorial expansion should never be accepted and will surely only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain world," the lawmakers said.

"What would be even worse than simply remaining silent in the face of the shocking US statements would be to be seen to reward it. Yet that is what might very well happen if we do not act now," they added.

The agreement, reached last summer between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump, concerns adjustments to customs duties and the opening of tariff quotas for certain US goods and is scheduled for plenary approval in February.

EU territorial integrity