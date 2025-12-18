WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu discusses possible renewal of Gaza aggression amid 2nd-phase talks
Israeli media say ministers discussed alternative scenarios, including renewed military attacks, amid uncertainty over the US position.
Netanyahu discusses Gaza ceasefire as military options remain on table. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a War Cabinet meeting to discuss developments related to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said the meeting examined the possibility of a shift in the United States’ position, including scenarios in which Washington might reduce its direct engagement in Gaza or support proposals that do not have the approval of Netanyahu’s government.

According to Kan, a senior Israeli official said alternative options were discussed, including the launch of a new aggression in Gaza, in the event of a fundamental change in the US stance or a failure of political efforts.

The meeting took place ahead of a planned meeting between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, expected to be held on December 29 in the US state of Florida.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is due to meet representatives from Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt on Friday in Miami to discuss the next phase of the ceasefire agreement.

A ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10, based on a plan presented by Trump, ending two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza that killed nearly 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured more than 171,100 others since October 2023.

The first phase of the agreement includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also outlines the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism in the territory without Hamas.

