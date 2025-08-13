Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from starvation and loss of life, which is "completely unacceptable".

Albanese expressed concerns about the situation in Gaza and said Israeli actions are not "defensible".

"Israel made the announcement in March that they would put restrictions on the flow of aid and we're seeing the consequences of that. We have a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza," he told ABC.

Asked if the deliberate starvation by Israel is a war crime, Albanese said, "It's certainly not something that's consistent with international law ."

"We have a circumstance where people can see it on their TVs every night, in spite of the restrictions that are there on the media entry into Gaza, people are witnessing people who not only are suffering enormously, and starvation and loss of life – but we're also seeing people killed while trying to get access to food and water. Now, in 2025, that's completely unacceptable," he added.

Albanese said Tuesday that Israeli actions in Gaza are producing the same results – loss of innocent lives, destitution and violence, which is "completely unacceptable".