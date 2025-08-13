WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Suffering in Gaza ‘completely unacceptable’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Australia is set to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, mirroring recent decisions by the UK, France and Canada.
Suffering in Gaza ‘completely unacceptable’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese
A Palestinian man carries a boy following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on August 12, 2025. / Reuters
August 13, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from starvation and loss of life, which is "completely unacceptable".

Albanese expressed concerns about the situation in Gaza and said Israeli actions are not "defensible".

"Israel made the announcement in March that they would put restrictions on the flow of aid and we're seeing the consequences of that. We have a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza," he told ABC.

Asked if the deliberate starvation by Israel is a war crime, Albanese said, "It's certainly not something that's consistent with international law."

"We have a circumstance where people can see it on their TVs every night, in spite of the restrictions that are there on the media entry into Gaza, people are witnessing people who not only are suffering enormously, and starvation and loss of life – but we're also seeing people killed while trying to get access to food and water. Now, in 2025, that's completely unacceptable," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Australia to recognise the State of Palestine

Albanese said Tuesday that Israeli actions in Gaza are producing the same results – loss of innocent lives, destitution and violence, which is "completely unacceptable".

The prime minister announced Monday that Australia would recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has faced mounting criticism over its 22-month-old war on Gaza, which is home to more than two million Palestinians.

Humanitarian groups as well as UN agencies have sounded the alarm on the risk of widespread famine, particularly since Israel had imposed a complete aid blockade for more than two months.

The UN’s World Health Organisation says that 148 people have died of malnutrition since January 2025, and the World Food Programme said in August that starvation and malnutrition in Gaza were at their highest levels since the start of the war.

The WFP said "more than a third of the population is not eating for days at a time" and 300,000 children are at severe risk of malnutrition, with the situation worsening as not enough trucks of aid are allowed into Gaza.



SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan