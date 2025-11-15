The Gaza health ministry has said that it had received the remains of 15 more Palestinians from Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a ceasefire deal.

A ministry statement said that the new transfer on Friday brought the number of Palestinian bodies returned by Israel to 330 since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Forensic teams have so far identified 97 bodies and are continuing examinations “in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols” before the remains are documented and released to families, the ministry said.

Palestinian authorities said that many of the bodies handed over by Israel showed signs of abuse, including beatings, bound hands, blindfolds, and facial disfigurement, and were returned without names.