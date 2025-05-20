The United States must prove its claims that white South Africans are persecuted if it continues to push this charge, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has said ahead of talks with Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa's meeting with Trump in Washington on Wednesday comes with bilateral relations at an all-time low, with the US repeating unproven claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa to attack the government.

"We need to reset the relationship... but more importantly, iron out issues of concerns that may exist, albeit some of them based on disinformation," presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya told 702 radio on Tuesday.

Trump has offered "refuge" to white people from the Afrikaner minority, bringing over a first group of around 50 people on May 12.

If this resettlement programme continues, South Africa "will take exception," Magwenya said.

"As a government, we can't prevent people from leaving but we will express our displeasure at people who leave under false pretences and ... under the guise of things that are not happening in our country," he said.

"It's going to be difficult for the Trump administration to sustain this so-called 'genocide' in South Africa. And the burden of proof is going to ultimately fall on the US to substantiate these claims," he said.

"There's absolutely no way that the Trump administration does not know that what they are propagating is false."

Ramaphosa and a delegation of government officials arrived in Washington on Monday in a bid to reset strained ties with the US.

Related TRT Global - What is driving the ‘white genocide’ conspiracy theory in South Africa?

Gaza genocide case against Israel

Magwenya questioned if the South Africans who had shown interest in Trump's offer of resettlement even met the criteria of having been persecuted. Some media profiling people in the group have also cast doubt on their stories.

Some right-wing Afrikaner lobby groups have claimed that Afrikaans farmers are being murdered in targeted killings, but authorities say this is unfounded. Most of the victims of South Africa's sky-high murder rate are young Black men in urban areas, according to police figures.