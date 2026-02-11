A senior Turkish lawmaker is in Washington this week seeking to reinvigorate ties between the Turkish parliament and the US Congress, as Ankara looks to narrow gaps that persist despite improving dialogue at the executive level.

Fuat Oktay, head of Türkiye’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, said communication with the US administration and at the presidential level remains “extremely positive,” but acknowledged that progress on Capitol Hill has been slower, largely due to domestic political priorities.

Leading a delegation, Oktay is set to meet the chairs of the Senate and House foreign relations committees on Friday, aiming to establish what he described as “healthy and sustainable” channels between the two legislatures.