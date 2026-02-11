TÜRKİYE
Turkish parliamentary delegation visiting US seeks to strengthen ties
Ankara pushes for stronger legislative ties and calls for the immediate lifting of US sanctions as security and transatlantic cooperation top the agenda in Washington
Fuat Oktay, head of Türkiye’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, says communication with the US remains “extremely positive”. / AA
February 11, 2026

A senior Turkish lawmaker is in Washington this week seeking to reinvigorate ties between the Turkish parliament and the US Congress, as Ankara looks to narrow gaps that persist despite improving dialogue at the executive level.

Fuat Oktay, head of Türkiye’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, said communication with the US administration and at the presidential level remains “extremely positive,” but acknowledged that progress on Capitol Hill has been slower, largely due to domestic political priorities.

Leading a delegation, Oktay is set to meet the chairs of the Senate and House foreign relations committees on Friday, aiming to establish what he described as “healthy and sustainable” channels between the two legislatures.

‘Principled’ foreign policy

Sanctions and security cooperation are expected to dominate the talks. Oktay argued that lifting US sanctions on Türkiye would deliver a “very positive impact” on bilateral ties and contribute to regional peace, particularly at a time of heightened global instability.

He also underscored Türkiye’s potential role in strengthening European security through its transatlantic relationships, positioning Ankara as a key strategic partner.

Oktay defended Türkiye’s foreign policy as values-driven rather than interest-based, citing Ankara’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, engagement with Syria and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and its approach to US-Iran tensions as examples of a consistent emphasis on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
