Cocaine production, seizures, and use all hit record highs in 2023, the UN drug agency has said, with the illicit drug's market the world's fastest-growing.

The Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report on Thursday that illegal production jumped to 3,708 tonnes, nearly 34 percent more than in 2022 and more than four times higher than 10 years earlier, when it was at a low.

The current surge is mainly due to an increase in the size of the area under illicit coca bush cultivation in Colombia, as well as updated yield data.

Global cocaine seizures, too, recorded a high of 2,275 tonnes, marking a 68 percent rise in the four years to 2023.

The number of cocaine users also grew to 25 million in 2023, up from 17 million ten years earlier.

"Cocaine has become fashionable for the more affluent society," UNODC chief researcher Angela Me said, noting a "vicious cycle" of increased use and production.

While Colombia remains the key producer, cocaine traffickers are breaking into new markets across Asia and Africa, according to the report, with organised crime groups from the Western Balkans increasing their influence.