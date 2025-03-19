A senior official at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is taking a leadership role at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), according to an email obtained by The Associated Press, giving DOGE a top job at an agency that it has helped to dismantle.

Jeremy Lewin, who has played a central role in DOGE's government-cutting efforts at USAID and other federal agencies, becomes at least the second DOGE lieutenant to be appointed to a top job at an agency during the Trump administration, further formalising the work of Musk's associates in the federal government.

The integral role that DOGE teams have played in the administration's push to dramatically reduce the size of the government has been divisive among the public and lawmakers.

Musk has faced heavy blowback from some and support from others for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programmes.

Pete Marocco, a Trump administration political appointee who was serving as deputy head of USAID, disclosed the change in an email on Tuesday to State Department staff. It comes after Marocco and DOGE oversaw the gutting of 83 percent of USAID contracts, shifting the remaining programmes under the State Department.

Marocco said in his email that he will serve as the State Department's director of foreign assistance. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on Wednesday confirmed his appointment.

She told reporters it was "an indispensable role in aligning all US government foreign assistance with the president's priorities."

Marocco wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will "effective immediately" designate Lewin as deputy administrator for policy and programs at USAID and as chief operating officer.