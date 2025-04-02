After weeks of White House hype and public anxiety, US President Donald Trump is set to announce a barrage of self-described "reciprocal" tariffs on friend and foe alike.

The new tariffs — coming on what Trump has called "Liberation Day" — is a bid to boost US manufacturing and punish other countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices.

But by most economists' assessments, the risky move threatens to plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances.

Here is a breakdown of what and who will be impacted based on current data and economic insights.

What will be impacted?

Tariffs will affect trillions of dollars in imports from most US partners, imposing a 25 percent duty on cars, steel, aluminium, pharmaceuticals and more, excluding USMCA-covered goods.

Existing tariffs include a 25 percent rate on most Canadian and Mexican goods (10 percent on energy) and a 20 percent rate on Chinese imports, effective from March 4, 2025.

Prices for imported goods, including cars, electronics, lumber, pharmaceuticals, toys and footwear, are anticipated to increase. US importers pay these tariffs, and they often pass the costs to consumers.

A 25 percent auto tariff may raise US vehicle prices by $2,700. Tariffs on Canadian lumber and Mexican produce, like avocados, could increase housing and grocery costs.

US industries such as steel, aluminium and automotive may gain from less foreign competition, potentially boosting job growth.

The White House expects $100 billion in revenue from auto tariffs to bolster US manufacturing.

Industries dependent on imported components, like electronics and automotive, will face higher costs. US automakers importing from Canada and Mexico may experience disruptions despite USMCA exemptions.

The Tax Foundation estimates that Canada/Mexico/ China tariffs could reduce long-run GDP by 0.4 percent and result in 358,000 job losses due to increased costs and retaliatory export reductions.

Broader tariffs may exacerbate the situation, with models indicating a potential 1.3 percent GDP decline if a 20 percent universal tariff and a 60 percent China tariff are fully enacted.

The Federal Reserve has increased its 2025 inflation forecast from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent due to tariff-induced price rises. Middle-income households may lose $1,700 to $3,900 in purchasing power annually.

Canada has imposed 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion of US goods. Mexico and China plan countermeasures. The EU may target US exports like soybeans and pork, risking millions of jobs in states like Texas and Ohio.