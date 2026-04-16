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US says it targeted another suspected narco vessel in Pacific, killing three
US Southern Command confirms an air strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel, leaving three dead a day after another strike killed four.
US says it targeted another suspected narco vessel in Pacific, killing three
The US military targeted a suspected vessel travelling along "known drug trafficking routes". [Photo: US Southern Command]
4 hours ago

The US Southern Command said on Wednesday that American forces carried out a "lethal" strike on a vessel on April 15 operated by designated terrorist organisations in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people it described as "narco-terrorists."

Intelligence confirmed the vessel was travelling along "known narco-trafficking routes" and "was engaged in drug-trafficking operations," the command said on X.

The strike was conducted at the direction of Southern Command chief General Francis L. Donovan, as part of Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

No US military personnel were harmed in the operation.

The latest strike came after another attack by US forces a day earlier that targeted alleged narco-traffickers, killing four.

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The operation is part of a broader Trump administration push to use military force against drug trafficking networks.

Trump designated several cartels and criminal organisations as foreign terrorist organisations earlier this year, a move that expanded the legal basis for military action against them.

RelatedTRT World - US strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel in eastern Pacific kills four
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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