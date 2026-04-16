The US Southern Command said on Wednesday that American forces carried out a "lethal" strike on a vessel on April 15 operated by designated terrorist organisations in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people it described as "narco-terrorists."

Intelligence confirmed the vessel was travelling along "known narco-trafficking routes" and "was engaged in drug-trafficking operations," the command said on X.

The strike was conducted at the direction of Southern Command chief General Francis L. Donovan, as part of Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

No US military personnel were harmed in the operation.

The latest strike came after another attack by US forces a day earlier that targeted alleged narco-traffickers, killing four.