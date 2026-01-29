Washington, DC — In the days following TikTok’s transition to majority American ownership, a relatively new social media platform called UpScrolled has experienced a dramatic surge in popularity, particularly among users disillusioned with the short-video giant’s recent changes.

UpScrolled, launched in mid-2025 by Issam Hijazi, a Palestinian-Jordanian-Australian entrepreneur and former Big Tech developer, presents itself as a “transparent tech” alternative to dominant platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and X.

The app promises an experience free from censorship, shadow bans, and opaque algorithmic manipulation, allowing every post a genuine opportunity to reach audiences through fair ranking systems.

Users can post and discover a mix of content types: high-quality short- and longer-form videos with advanced editing tools, photos, text updates, stories and more.

Supporting chronological feeds for followed accounts alongside a discover section, the app is focused on users having authentic connections, open dialogue and genuine community-building in contrast to what it describes as the controlled, biased environments of established Big Tech services.

The timing of UpScrolled’s rise is no coincidence.

On January 22, TikTok finalised the formation of TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, a new entity majority-owned by American and global investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and the UAE-based firm MGX — each holding significant stakes — while ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, retained a 19.9 percent minority stake.

The restructuring, which addressed years of security concerns and averted a legislated ban, included safeguards for US user data storage (overseen by Oracle), algorithm retraining on American data and enhanced content moderation protocols.

Yet the transition triggered widespread user unease.

TikTok experienced outages and glitches alongside complaints about altered privacy policies that expanded location data collection, perceived shifts in content visibility and fears of increased censorship, particularly around politically sensitive topics.

Growth hits million

Some users have raised concerns that Larry Ellison’s investment in TikTok’s US entity could influence how pro-Palestinian content is moderated on the platform.

Ellison, a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is the founder of Oracle, which holds a stake in the US-based venture. TikTok’s global operations remain under the control of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Users also accused the platform of throttling posts critical of the new ownership structure or related political figures and policies.

Uninstall rates in the US jumped nearly 150 percent in the days immediately after the deal, according to market intelligence from Sensor Tower.

Into this vacuum stepped UpScrolled.

Founded by Hijazi, who says he lost 60 relatives in Israel’s genocide in Gaza, amid frustrations over selective moderation on pro-Palestinian content during earlier global events, the app — backed in part by initiatives such as Tech for Palestine — gained traction as an impartial, no-censorship space.

Downloads exploded: Sensor Tower estimates placed US installs at around 400,000 and global figures near 700,000 by late January, with the vast majority occurring in the week following TikTok’s ownership change.