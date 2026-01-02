Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has left the hospital in the capital, Brasilia, a week after undergoing double hernia surgery, and was taken back to federal police custody to continue serving his 27-year prison sentence.
A vehicle transported Bolsonaro from DF Star hospital to the federal police headquarters, where he is being held after being convicted of leading a coup attempt aimed at keeping him in office.
The hospital confirmed that Bolsonaro was discharged following additional minor medical procedures, saying the surgery had been completed without complications.
Brazil’s Supreme Court had authorised Bolsonaro’s temporary release from prison to undergo the operation.
However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who sentenced him, rejected a request for house arrest following his discharge.
Brazil’s democratic system
Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, has undergone multiple medical procedures since he was stabbed in the abdomen during an election campaign rally in 2018.
He is being held in a 12-square-metre room at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, equipped with a bed, private bathroom, air conditioning, a television and a desk.
He has no contact with other detainees.
In December, Bolsonaro again stirred Brazil’s political scene by appointing his eldest son, Flávio Bolsonaro, as his party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election, challenging incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro and several allies were convicted in September of attempting to overthrow Brazil’s democratic system following his defeat in the 2022 election.
The plot included plans to kill Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and de Moraes, as well as encouraging an insurrection in early 2023.