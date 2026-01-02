Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has left the hospital in the capital, Brasilia, a week after undergoing double hernia surgery, and was taken back to federal police custody to continue serving his 27-year prison sentence.

A vehicle transported Bolsonaro from DF Star hospital to the federal police headquarters, where he is being held after being convicted of leading a coup attempt aimed at keeping him in office.

The hospital confirmed that Bolsonaro was discharged following additional minor medical procedures, saying the surgery had been completed without complications.

Brazil’s Supreme Court had authorised Bolsonaro’s temporary release from prison to undergo the operation.

However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who sentenced him, rejected a request for house arrest following his discharge.

