Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday sharply criticised the easing of sanctions on Russian oil, warning that allowing Moscow to keep selling crude means directly financing its war against Ukraine.

“Every dollar paid for Russian oil is money for the war,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X, arguing that oil revenues are being turned into missiles, drones and bombs used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Although he did not directly name the United States, his remarks came after President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday extended for one month a sanctions waiver permitting the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products already at sea.

The move was aimed at easing soaring global energy prices fueled by the war in the Middle East, but it drew immediate concern in Kiev, which sees Russia’s energy exports as a key lifeline for its military campaign.

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‘$10 billion for new strikes’

Zelenskyy said more than 110 tankers carrying Russian oil in violation of international sanctions were currently at sea, transporting over 12 million tonnes of crude.

He warned that the temporary easing of restrictions would allow those shipments to be sold “without consequences.”

“That is $10 billion — a resource that is directly converted into new strikes against Ukraine,” he said.