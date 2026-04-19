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Zelenskyy slams US easing of Russian oil sanctions as ‘money for war’
Kiev warns that fresh revenue from oil exports will fuel more strikes on Ukrainian cities after Washington moved to extend a waiver on Russian shipments at sea.
Zelenskyy slams US easing of Russian oil sanctions as ‘money for war’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 110 tankers carrying Russian oil in violation of international sanctions are currently at sea. / AP
9 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday sharply criticised the easing of sanctions on Russian oil, warning that allowing Moscow to keep selling crude means directly financing its war against Ukraine.

“Every dollar paid for Russian oil is money for the war,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X, arguing that oil revenues are being turned into missiles, drones and bombs used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Although he did not directly name the United States, his remarks came after President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday extended for one month a sanctions waiver permitting the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products already at sea.

The move was aimed at easing soaring global energy prices fueled by the war in the Middle East, but it drew immediate concern in Kiev, which sees Russia’s energy exports as a key lifeline for its military campaign.

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‘$10 billion for new strikes’

Zelenskyy said more than 110 tankers carrying Russian oil in violation of international sanctions were currently at sea, transporting over 12 million tonnes of crude.

He warned that the temporary easing of restrictions would allow those shipments to be sold “without consequences.”

“That is $10 billion — a resource that is directly converted into new strikes against Ukraine,” he said.

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The criticism came just two days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said Washington would not renew the waiver, making Friday’s extension a surprise shift in policy.

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Heavy attacks continue

Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 2,360 attack drones, over 1,320 guided aerial bombs and nearly 60 missiles of various types against Ukrainian cities and communities in the past week alone.

In one of the latest overnight attacks, a 16-year-old boy was killed and four others were wounded in the northern city of Chernihiv, according to the head of the local administration.

The Ukrainian leader urged tougher enforcement against Russian energy exports, saying sanctions must hit Moscow’s oil revenues harder.

“It is important that Russian tankers are stopped, not allowed to deliver oil to ports,” he said. “The aggressor’s oil exports must decrease.”

Kiev has repeatedly argued that cutting Russia’s oil income is one of the most effective ways to weaken the Kremlin’s ability to sustain its war.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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